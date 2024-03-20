Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) Short Interest Down 6.2% in February

Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 5,460,000 shares, a drop of 6.2% from the February 14th total of 5,820,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,040,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

BRFS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded BRF from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of BRF from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of BRF from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $2.50 to $4.00 in a report on Monday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BRF currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of BRF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in BRF by 223.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 9,835 shares in the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of BRF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BRF during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Genus Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BRF in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. 8.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BRF stock opened at $3.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.86. BRF has a 12 month low of $1.05 and a 12 month high of $3.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.93 and a 200 day moving average of $2.58.

BRF (NYSE:BRFS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter. BRF had a negative return on equity of 8.52% and a negative net margin of 2.29%. As a group, equities analysts expect that BRF will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BRF SA engages in raising, producing, and slaughtering poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, margarine, pet food, and other products. The company's product portfolio comprises meat products, including frozen whole and cut chicken, frozen pork, and turkey; processed food products, such as marinated, frozen, whole, and cut chicken, roosters, sausages, ham products, bologna, frankfurters, salamis, bacon, cold meats, other smoked products; and frozen processed meats comprising hamburgers, steaks, breaded meat products, kibbeh, and meatballs, as well as chicken sausages, chicken hot dogs, and chicken bologna.

