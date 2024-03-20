BrightView (NYSE:BV) Reaches New 12-Month High at $10.74

BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $10.74 and last traded at $10.70, with a volume of 240747 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.53.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of BrightView in a report on Monday, March 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of BrightView in a research note on Monday, March 4th.

Get BrightView alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on BrightView

BrightView Stock Up 2.4 %

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.67 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

BrightView (NYSE:BV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). BrightView had a positive return on equity of 3.93% and a negative net margin of 0.19%. The firm had revenue of $626.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $651.07 million. As a group, research analysts predict that BrightView Holdings, Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of BrightView

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of BrightView by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 252,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,442,000 after buying an additional 16,752 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in BrightView by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 94,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after buying an additional 15,364 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in BrightView by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 7,977 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in BrightView by 1.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,389,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,136,000 after buying an additional 52,475 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in BrightView by 23.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,456,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,829,000 after buying an additional 277,640 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

About BrightView

(Get Free Report)

BrightView Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial landscaping services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Maintenance Services and Development Services. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a suite of recurring commercial landscaping services, including mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BrightView Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrightView and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.