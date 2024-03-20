Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Position Cut by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. reduced its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 17.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 105,243 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 21,856 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $5,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 61.5% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 525 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 74.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock opened at $51.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $104.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.42, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.38. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $47.58 and a one year high of $71.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.73.

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $11.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.19 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 50.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.82 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 62.18%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 7th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the biopharmaceutical company to repurchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

BMY has been the subject of several research reports. Redburn Atlantic lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $58.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Bank of America lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Societe Generale lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.12.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

