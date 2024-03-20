Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Holdings Reduced by Rockland Trust Co.

Rockland Trust Co. decreased its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 61.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 550 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 872 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 76.5% in the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 30 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,122.46, for a total value of $22,449,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 209,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,487,618.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,122.46, for a total transaction of $22,449,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 209,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,487,618.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,500 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,043.14, for a total transaction of $2,607,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,039,603.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,650 shares of company stock worth $29,121,621. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Broadcom Price Performance

AVGO stock traded up $25.34 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,258.10. 933,101 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,008,220. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $601.29 and a one year high of $1,438.17. The stock has a market cap of $583.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,244.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,045.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.95 by $2.04. Broadcom had a net margin of 29.93% and a return on equity of 47.71%. The firm had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $9.83 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 36.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a $5.25 dividend. This represents a $21.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 77.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $1,400.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $1,300.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,405.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Broadcom currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,166.38.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Broadcom

Broadcom Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.