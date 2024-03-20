Brokerages Set Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) Target Price at $33.33

Shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (TSE:MFC) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the five brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.33.

MFC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Manulife Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. TheStreet raised Manulife Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Manulife Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Desjardins upgraded shares of Manulife Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Manulife Financial in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE MFC opened at $24.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.61. Manulife Financial has a twelve month low of $17.07 and a twelve month high of $24.89.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (TSE:MFC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $10.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.57 billion. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 10.42%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Manulife Financial will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.298 per share. This is a boost from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.92%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.66%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Manulife Financial by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,526,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,307,508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086,776 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 37,066,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $823,074,000 after acquiring an additional 7,766,870 shares during the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. lifted its position in Manulife Financial by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 24,637,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $466,212,000 after buying an additional 120,055 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Manulife Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $406,195,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 20,710,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $459,108,000 after buying an additional 6,663,997 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.02% of the company’s stock.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

