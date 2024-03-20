Brokerages Set Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Price Target at $265.67

Shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $265.67.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $247.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of Vail Resorts in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $273.00 to $266.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Vail Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $285.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, March 8th.

In other Vail Resorts news, Director Peter A. Vaughn sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.77, for a total transaction of $222,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,691,269.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its position in Vail Resorts by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,869,595,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Vail Resorts by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in Vail Resorts by 5.6% during the third quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its position in Vail Resorts by 2.3% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 2,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Vail Resorts by 0.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 18,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,317,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MTN opened at $224.98 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $223.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $223.94. Vail Resorts has a 1-year low of $204.88 and a 1-year high of $258.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a PE ratio of 37.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.12.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The company reported $5.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.07 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 19.16% and a net margin of 8.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vail Resorts will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $2.22 per share. This represents a $8.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. This is a positive change from Vail Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 137.56%.

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

