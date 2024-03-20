Brokerages Set Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) Target Price at $151.89

Shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $151.89.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Woodward from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Woodward from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Woodward from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Woodward from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Woodward from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $153.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th.

Woodward Stock Performance

Shares of WWD opened at $147.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a PE ratio of 31.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $140.14 and a 200-day moving average of $133.79. Woodward has a one year low of $88.30 and a one year high of $151.30.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $786.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $750.13 million. Woodward had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 15.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Woodward will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Woodward Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Woodward’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.10%.

Insider Activity at Woodward

In related news, Director John D. Cohn sold 1,500 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.86, for a total value of $208,290.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,850,934.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director John D. Cohn sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.86, for a total transaction of $208,290.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,850,934.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Christopher Fawzy sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $1,540,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $677,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,200 shares of company stock valued at $7,242,916 over the last three months. 1.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Woodward by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 28,230 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,843,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Woodward by 79.3% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 199 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Woodward by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,161 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Woodward by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 491 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Spruce Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Woodward by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 17,917 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 79.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Woodward

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

