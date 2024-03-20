Brokers Offer Predictions for Advance Auto Parts, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:AAP)

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Advance Auto Parts in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 13th. Zacks Research analyst R. Singhi now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.22 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.33. The consensus estimate for Advance Auto Parts’ current full-year earnings is $3.94 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Advance Auto Parts’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.73 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.98 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.32 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $1.19 EPS.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $47.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.41.

Advance Auto Parts Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of AAP opened at $83.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Advance Auto Parts has a 12 month low of $47.73 and a 12 month high of $129.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $67.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.31. The stock has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 113.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.14.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.83). Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 0.39% and a return on equity of 1.68%. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.88 EPS. Advance Auto Parts’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Advance Auto Parts Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 135.14%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Carla Jean Bailo acquired 310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $81.19 per share, with a total value of $25,168.90. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,789 shares in the company, valued at $470,008.91. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Advance Auto Parts

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 190.0% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Dagco Inc. bought a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 245.9% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in Advance Auto Parts during the second quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors own 88.75% of the company’s stock.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.