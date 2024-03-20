Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) PT Raised to $95.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $87.00 to $95.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.11% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on BRO. StockNews.com raised Brown & Brown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Brown & Brown from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Brown & Brown from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Brown & Brown from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Brown & Brown from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brown & Brown currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.40.

Get Brown & Brown alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on BRO

Brown & Brown Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE BRO traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $86.28. 171,228 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,368,875. The company has a 50 day moving average of $80.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Brown & Brown has a 52-week low of $54.24 and a 52-week high of $86.53. The firm has a market cap of $24.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.23, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.78.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 20.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Brown & Brown will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Hyatt J. Brown sold 144,323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.96, for a total transaction of $12,406,005.08. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 37,460,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,220,113,605.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 17.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brown & Brown

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its position in Brown & Brown by 0.3% in the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 51,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,601,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC raised its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 11,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Brown & Brown by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 25,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,481,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 16,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.33% of the company’s stock.

About Brown & Brown

(Get Free Report)

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Brown & Brown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown & Brown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.