Bsr Reit Forecasted to Earn FY2024 Earnings of $1.27 Per Share (TSE:HOM)

Bsr Reit (TSE:HOM – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins issued their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Bsr Reit in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 13th. Desjardins analyst K. Stanley forecasts that the company will earn $1.27 per share for the year. Desjardins also issued estimates for Bsr Reit’s FY2025 earnings at $1.38 EPS.

Bsr Reit Stock Performance

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bsr Reit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bsr Reit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.