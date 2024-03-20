C3.ai (NYSE:AI) Shares Down 0.6%

Shares of C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Get Free Report) traded down 0.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $27.83 and last traded at $28.13. 923,878 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 8,348,874 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.29.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on AI shares. Wedbush lowered their target price on C3.ai from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of C3.ai from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Bank of America increased their target price on C3.ai from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of C3.ai from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on C3.ai from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.91.

Get C3.ai alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on AI

C3.ai Stock Down 0.6 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.73. The company has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.07 and a beta of 1.77.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of C3.ai in the 3rd quarter worth about $204,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in C3.ai by 148.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 158,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,056,000 after acquiring an additional 94,932 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in C3.ai by 201.2% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 166,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,244,000 after buying an additional 111,095 shares during the period. Fortem Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of C3.ai by 79.2% during the third quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 26,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 11,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of C3.ai by 11.7% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336 shares during the last quarter. 38.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About C3.ai

(Get Free Report)

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides C3 AI platform, an application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; C3 AI Ex Machina for analysis-ready data; C3 AI CRM, an industry specific customer relationship management solution; and C3 Generative AI Product Suite that enables to locate, retrieve, and present information.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for C3.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C3.ai and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.