Caleres (NYSE:CAL) Posts Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The textile maker reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86, Briefing.com reports. Caleres had a return on equity of 30.46% and a net margin of 5.57%. The firm had revenue of $697.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $694.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis.

Caleres Stock Performance

CAL opened at $39.59 on Wednesday. Caleres has a 52-week low of $16.85 and a 52-week high of $39.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 1.99.

Caleres Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.41%.

Insider Transactions at Caleres

Institutional Trading of Caleres

In other news, insider Willis Hill sold 1,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.07, for a total transaction of $49,615.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,780,564.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CEO John W. Schmidt sold 25,332 shares of Caleres stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.71, for a total transaction of $980,601.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 335,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,993,514.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Willis Hill sold 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.07, for a total transaction of $49,615.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 59,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,780,564.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 73,600 shares of company stock valued at $2,488,636 over the last ninety days. 4.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Caleres by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,328 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in Caleres by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 12,318 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Caleres by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 37,977 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $920,000 after buying an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Caleres by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,937 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $917,000 after buying an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Caleres by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 27,831 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CAL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Caleres in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Caleres from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

About Caleres

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear business in the United States, Canada, Eastern Asia, and internationally. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products.

