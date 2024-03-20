Caleres (NYSE:CAL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The textile maker reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86, Briefing.com reports. Caleres had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 30.46%. The company had revenue of $697.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $694.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis.

Caleres Price Performance

CAL opened at $39.61 on Wednesday. Caleres has a 1 year low of $16.85 and a 1 year high of $39.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 1.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.50.

Get Caleres alerts:

Caleres Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.41%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Caleres

In other Caleres news, SVP Mark A. Schmitt sold 21,282 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.76, for a total value of $654,634.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 72,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,216,811.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, insider Willis Hill sold 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.07, for a total value of $49,615.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,780,564.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Mark A. Schmitt sold 21,282 shares of Caleres stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.76, for a total transaction of $654,634.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 72,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,216,811.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 73,600 shares of company stock worth $2,488,636 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Caleres by 108,172.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,231,553 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $718,119,000 after buying an additional 32,201,784 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Caleres by 1,043.1% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 320,880 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,149,000 after acquiring an additional 292,808 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Caleres by 162.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 361,770 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,825,000 after acquiring an additional 224,170 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Caleres by 92.7% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 451,231 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,722,000 after acquiring an additional 217,055 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Caleres by 685.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 212,576 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 185,507 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on CAL. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Caleres from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Caleres in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CAL

Caleres Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear business in the United States, Canada, Eastern Asia, and internationally. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Caleres Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caleres and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.