Caleres (NYSE:CAL) PT Raised to $45.00 at Loop Capital

Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Loop Capital from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Loop Capital’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.95% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Caleres from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Caleres in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Caleres presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

CAL stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.49. The stock had a trading volume of 128,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,789. Caleres has a one year low of $16.85 and a one year high of $41.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 1.99.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 19th. The textile maker reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86. The business had revenue of $697.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $694.32 million. Caleres had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 30.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Caleres will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO John W. Schmidt sold 25,332 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.71, for a total transaction of $980,601.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 335,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,993,514.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Caleres news, SVP Mark A. Schmitt sold 21,282 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.76, for a total transaction of $654,634.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 72,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,216,811.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John W. Schmidt sold 25,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.71, for a total transaction of $980,601.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 335,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,993,514.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 73,600 shares of company stock valued at $2,488,636. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Caleres by 108,172.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,231,553 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $718,119,000 after acquiring an additional 32,201,784 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Caleres by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,968,696 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $115,374,000 after acquiring an additional 36,096 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Caleres by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,840,810 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $74,243,000 after acquiring an additional 171,567 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Caleres by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,888,765 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $45,199,000 after acquiring an additional 38,297 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Caleres by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,568,077 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $34,027,000 after purchasing an additional 37,254 shares in the last quarter. 88.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear business in the United States, Canada, Eastern Asia, and internationally. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products.

