Calibre Mining (TSE:CXB) Trading Down 9.9%

Calibre Mining Corp. (TSE:CXB – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 9.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$1.61 and last traded at C$1.63. Approximately 1,254,327 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 2,770,479 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.81.

Calibre Mining Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.49 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.40.

Calibre Mining (TSE:CXB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.05 by C$0.02. Calibre Mining had a return on equity of 16.87% and a net margin of 15.14%. The firm had revenue of C$206.40 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Calibre Mining Corp. will post 0.1959531 earnings per share for the current year.

Calibre Mining Company Profile

Calibre Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of gold properties in Nicaragua, the United States, and Canada. It primarily explores gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company was formerly known as TLC Ventures Corp. and changed its name to Calibre Mining Corp.

