Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) PT Raised to C$107.00

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNQ) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at ATB Capital from C$100.00 to C$107.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. ATB Capital’s price objective points to a potential upside of 7.66% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$100.00 to C$110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$90.00 to C$100.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$90.00 to C$94.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$94.00 to C$100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Evercore increased their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$90.00 to C$105.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$99.06.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on CNQ

Canadian Natural Resources Stock Down 0.4 %

Insider Activity

Shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock traded down C$0.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$99.39. The company had a trading volume of 1,368,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,366,917. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.01, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of C$106.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$88.69 and a 200 day moving average of C$88.15. Canadian Natural Resources has a 52-week low of C$69.09 and a 52-week high of C$100.52.

In related news, Senior Officer Kyle Grayson Pisio sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$88.49, for a total value of C$203,527.00. In related news, Senior Officer Kyle Grayson Pisio sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$88.49, for a total value of C$203,527.00. Also, Director Norman Murray Edwards sold 270,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$88.86, for a total value of C$23,993,361.00. Insiders have sold a total of 650,999 shares of company stock valued at $60,360,696 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.23% of the company’s stock.

About Canadian Natural Resources

(Get Free Report)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.