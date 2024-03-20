Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV) Hits New 12-Month High at $32.11

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $32.11 and last traded at $32.09, with a volume of 1032894 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $31.86.

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

The company has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.70.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Capital Group Dividend Value ETF

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGDV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 143.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,507,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,781,000 after buying an additional 3,242,240 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 60.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,897,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,230,114 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 117.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,098,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,293,000 after buying an additional 2,211,266 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. lifted its position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 71.8% in the 4th quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 3,462,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,309,000 after buying an additional 1,446,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 187.0% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,834,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,608,000 after buying an additional 1,195,298 shares during the last quarter.

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in stocks of dividend-paying, large- and mid-cap US companies. The fund seeks to produce income exceeding the average yield on US stocks.

