Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV) Shares Purchased by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report) by 61.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 145,370 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,061 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. owned 0.15% of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF worth $4,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the third quarter worth $32,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the third quarter worth $90,000.

Shares of CGDV opened at $31.86 on Wednesday. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF has a 12-month low of $23.84 and a 12-month high of $31.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 0.91.

About Capital Group Dividend Value ETF

The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in stocks of dividend-paying, large- and mid-cap US companies. The fund seeks to produce income exceeding the average yield on US stocks.

