Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU) Hits New 52-Week High at $25.68

Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $25.68 and last traded at $25.66, with a volume of 757821 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.41.

Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.44 and its 200-day moving average is $23.14.

Institutional Trading of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF during the second quarter worth $67,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF during the second quarter worth $68,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $87,000.

About Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF

The Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (CGXU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively invests in stocks of non-US companies that the adviser believes have high growth potential. CGXU was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

