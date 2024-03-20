Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMS) Shares Sold by Bouvel Investment Partners LLC

Bouvel Investment Partners LLC reduced its position in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMS – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 220,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,583 shares during the period. Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF comprises about 2.8% of Bouvel Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC owned about 3.45% of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF worth $5,960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGMS. Pillar Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Pillar Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 50,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after buying an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 58,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 8.0% in the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 12,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 9,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839 shares in the last quarter.

Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:CGMS traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.02. The stock had a trading volume of 164,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,931. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.35. Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF has a twelve month low of $25.00 and a twelve month high of $27.32.

About Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF

The Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (CGMS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund seeks a high level of current income from an actively managed fund of US corporate debts with varying maturities and credit quality. CGMS was launched on Oct 25, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

