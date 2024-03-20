CareMax, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMAX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

CareMax, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMAX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 245,200 shares, a growth of 5.5% from the February 14th total of 232,500 shares. Approximately 10.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 53,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.6 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CMAX. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of CareMax by 404.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,151,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725,331 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CareMax by 95.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,915,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423,474 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of CareMax by 11.3% during the third quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 9,885,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005,027 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of CareMax during the first quarter valued at $2,457,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in CareMax by 22.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,863,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,126,000 after acquiring an additional 897,431 shares during the period. 65.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CareMax alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CareMax in a research report on Monday, February 26th.

CareMax Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CMAX opened at $4.90 on Wednesday. CareMax has a 1-year low of $3.72 and a 1-year high of $126.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.33 million, a PE ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 0.85.

About CareMax

(Get Free Report)

CareMax, Inc provides chronic disease management services through physicians and health care professionals. It offers a suite of health care and social services to its patients, including primary care, specialty care, telemedicine, health and wellness, optometry, dental, pharmacy, and transportation; and services to children and adults through Medicaid programs, as well as through commercial insurance plans.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CareMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.