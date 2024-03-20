CARGO Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRGX) Shares Gap Down to $31.28

CARGO Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRGX – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $31.28, but opened at $30.50. CARGO Therapeutics shares last traded at $28.81, with a volume of 47,361 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CRGX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of CARGO Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of CARGO Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of CARGO Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of CARGO Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock.

CARGO Therapeutics Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CARGO Therapeutics

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.91.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in CARGO Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $9,247,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in CARGO Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $39,009,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in CARGO Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $287,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CARGO Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $79,557,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in CARGO Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $51,823,000.

About CARGO Therapeutics

CARGO Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapies for cancer patients. The company's lead program is CRG-022, an autologous CD22 CAR T-cell product candidate designed to address resistance mechanisms by targeting CD22, an alternate tumor antigen that is expressed in B-cell malignancies.

Featured Articles

