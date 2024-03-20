Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (OTCMKTS:CZMWY) Increases Dividend to $0.83 Per Share

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (OTCMKTS:CZMWY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, February 20th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.8325 per share on Tuesday, April 9th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. This is a positive change from Carl Zeiss Meditec’s previous dividend of $0.81.
Carl Zeiss Meditec Stock Performance
CZMWY stock opened at $130.79 on Wednesday. Carl Zeiss Meditec has a one year low of $77.44 and a one year high of $146.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $118.21 and a 200-day moving average of $101.84.
Carl Zeiss Meditec Company Profile
