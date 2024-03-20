Cash Converters International Limited (ASX:CCV) Declares Interim Dividend of $0.01

Cash Converters International Limited (ASX:CCV – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, March 20th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share on Thursday, April 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, March 24th.
Cash Converters International Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.28, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 2.23.
About Cash Converters International
