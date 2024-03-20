Celcuity (CELC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st.

Celcuity Stock Performance

Celcuity stock opened at $18.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.18. The company has a current ratio of 11.15, a quick ratio of 11.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Celcuity has a 52 week low of $8.39 and a 52 week high of $18.95.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Celcuity

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Celcuity by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Celcuity during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its holdings in shares of Celcuity by 9,962.2% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 4,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 4,483 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Celcuity in the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in Celcuity by 94.1% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 5,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,428 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CELC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Celcuity in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Celcuity in a report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock.

Celcuity Company Profile

Celcuity Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of molecularly targeted therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's CELsignia diagnostic platform uses a patient's living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular process driving a patient's cancer and the related targeted therapy for the treatment.

