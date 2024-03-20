Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC) Short Interest Update

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 32,200 shares, a decrease of 5.3% from the February 14th total of 34,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. Stock Performance

Shares of Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. stock traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $6.47. The stock had a trading volume of 259 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,104. Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. has a twelve month low of $4.65 and a twelve month high of $6.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $548.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 0.62.

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The construction company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.14. Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. had a return on equity of 16.22% and a net margin of 8.67%. The company had revenue of $135.22 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A.

About Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 98,674 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 5,935 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. during the 1st quarter worth $58,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. by 553.3% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 32,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 27,102 shares during the period. Finally, Sagil Capital LLP increased its stake in Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. by 203.5% during the 4th quarter. Sagil Capital LLP now owns 209,734 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 140,633 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Cementos Pacasmayo SAA., a cement company, produces, distributes, and sells cement and cement-related materials in Peru. It operates through three segments: Cement, Concrete, Mortar, and Precast; Quicklime; and Sales of Construction Supplies. The company's cement and concrete products are used in residential and commercial construction, and civil engineering; ready-mix concrete used in construction sites; concrete precast, such as paving units or paver stones for pedestrian walkways, as well as other bricks for partition walls and concrete precast for structural and non-structural uses; and cement-based products.

