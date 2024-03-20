Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX – Free Report) in a research note released on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Cemtrex Stock Performance
Shares of Cemtrex stock opened at $3.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.60. Cemtrex has a one year low of $2.91 and a one year high of $11.45.
Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The industrial products company reported ($1.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($0.29). Cemtrex had a negative net margin of 6.41% and a negative return on equity of 56.88%. The business had revenue of $16.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($3.99) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Cemtrex will post -1.27 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cemtrex
About Cemtrex
Cemtrex, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Security, Industrial Services, and Cemtrex Corporate segments. The company offers browser-based video monitoring and analytics-based recognition systems, cameras, servers, and access control systems for security and surveillance in industrial and commercial facilities, federal prisons, hospitals, universities, schools, and federal and state government offices; and provides critical security and video surveillance solutions utilizing artificial intelligence based data algorithms.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Cemtrex
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- Growing Twice as Fast as Tesla, XPeng is a Buy
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- 4 Stocks Building Long-Term Value for Shareholders
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- FedEx Stock Has Analysts Upgrading in Bulk, a Sudden Discount
Receive News & Ratings for Cemtrex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cemtrex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.