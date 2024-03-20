Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX – Free Report) in a research note released on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Cemtrex Stock Performance

Shares of Cemtrex stock opened at $3.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.60. Cemtrex has a one year low of $2.91 and a one year high of $11.45.

Get Cemtrex alerts:

Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The industrial products company reported ($1.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($0.29). Cemtrex had a negative net margin of 6.41% and a negative return on equity of 56.88%. The business had revenue of $16.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($3.99) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Cemtrex will post -1.27 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cemtrex

About Cemtrex

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cemtrex stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Cemtrex, Inc. ( NASDAQ:CETX Free Report ) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 144,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.59% of Cemtrex at the end of the most recent quarter. 3.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Cemtrex, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Security, Industrial Services, and Cemtrex Corporate segments. The company offers browser-based video monitoring and analytics-based recognition systems, cameras, servers, and access control systems for security and surveillance in industrial and commercial facilities, federal prisons, hospitals, universities, schools, and federal and state government offices; and provides critical security and video surveillance solutions utilizing artificial intelligence based data algorithms.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cemtrex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cemtrex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.