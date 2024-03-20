Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Shares Sold by Radnor Capital Management LLC

Radnor Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 16.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Centene in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Centene in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Centene in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Centene in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in Centene in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.41, for a total transaction of $774,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $886,731.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.41, for a total transaction of $774,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $886,731.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Kenneth J. Fasola sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total value of $900,840.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 235,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,668,850.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CNC shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Centene from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Centene from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Centene from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Barclays began coverage on Centene in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $101.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Centene from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.46.

Shares of CNC traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $78.17. The company had a trading volume of 693,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,951,956. Centene Co. has a 1-year low of $60.83 and a 1-year high of $81.42. The stock has a market cap of $41.81 billion, a PE ratio of 15.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $39.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.16 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 1.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 6.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children's health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

