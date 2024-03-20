Central Securities (NYSE:CET) Reaches New 52-Week High at $40.30

Central Securities Co. (NYSE:CET – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $40.30 and last traded at $40.24, with a volume of 759 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.20.

Central Securities Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.49.

Institutional Trading of Central Securities

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Central Securities in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Central Securities by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 7,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Central Securities by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 7,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Central Securities by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 7,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebrook Private Inc. acquired a new position in Central Securities in the 4th quarter valued at about $333,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.68% of the company’s stock.

Central Securities Company Profile

Central Securities Corp. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It also invests on bonds, convertible bonds, preferred stocks, convertible preferred stocks, warrants, options real estate, or short-term obligations of governments, banks and corporations.

