Centrifuge Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $46.09 Million (CFG)

Centrifuge (CFG) traded up 18.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 20th. One Centrifuge coin can currently be bought for $0.77 or 0.00001134 BTC on exchanges. Centrifuge has a market cap of $46.09 million and approximately $4.18 million worth of Centrifuge was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Centrifuge has traded up 4.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Centrifuge Profile

Centrifuge’s total supply is 527,721,328 coins and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 coins. Centrifuge’s official message board is medium.com/centrifuge. Centrifuge’s official Twitter account is @centrifuge. The official website for Centrifuge is centrifuge.io.

Buying and Selling Centrifuge

According to CryptoCompare, “Centrifuge (CFG) is a cryptocurrency . Centrifuge has a current supply of 527,624,720 with 470,503,188 in circulation. The last known price of Centrifuge is 0.60373619 USD and is up 3.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $1,848,293.57 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://centrifuge.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centrifuge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Centrifuge should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Centrifuge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

