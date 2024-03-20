CG Oncology (NASDAQ:CGON) Shares Gap Down to $39.70

CG Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGON – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $39.70, but opened at $38.90. CG Oncology shares last traded at $39.87, with a volume of 7,907 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CGON. Morgan Stanley began coverage on CG Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of CG Oncology in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of CG Oncology in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of CG Oncology in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company.

CG Oncology Price Performance

Insider Transactions at CG Oncology

CG Oncology Company Profile

In related news, CFO Corleen M. Roche acquired 2,000 shares of CG Oncology stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $38,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other CG Oncology news, Director Hong Fang Song purchased 263,157 shares of CG Oncology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $4,999,983.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 613,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,664,632. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Corleen M. Roche purchased 2,000 shares of CG Oncology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $38,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased a total of 666,472 shares of company stock valued at $12,662,968 in the last quarter.

CG Oncology is a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing a potential backbone bladder-sparing therapeutic for patients afflicted with bladder cancer. CG Oncology is based in IRVINE, Calif.

Featured Articles

