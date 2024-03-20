CG Oncology (NASDAQ:CGON) Shares Gap Down to $39.70

CG Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGON – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $39.70, but opened at $38.90. CG Oncology shares last traded at $39.87, with a volume of 7,907 shares changing hands.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on CGON. Morgan Stanley began coverage on CG Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of CG Oncology in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of CG Oncology in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of CG Oncology in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company.
CG Oncology is a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing a potential backbone bladder-sparing therapeutic for patients afflicted with bladder cancer. CG Oncology is based in IRVINE, Calif.
