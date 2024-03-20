Chapin Davis Inc. Acquires 231 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Chapin Davis Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for 0.9% of Chapin Davis Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Chapin Davis Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IJR. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 185.9% during the third quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $31,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 181.5% during the 3rd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 473 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJR traded up $1.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $107.93. The stock had a trading volume of 2,373,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,540,193. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $105.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $87.32 and a fifty-two week high of $110.55.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

