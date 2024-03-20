Chapin Davis Inc. Acquires Shares of 3,095 Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Chapin Davis Inc. purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,095 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $913,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PANW. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 21,147 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $6,236,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 88.1% in the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,625 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 1,769 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $326,000. Finally, Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $1,322,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PANW traded up $2.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $283.10. 2,306,536 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,293,752. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $324.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $284.68. The firm has a market cap of $91.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.69, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.21. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $176.30 and a 52-week high of $380.84.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The network technology company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 30.24% and a return on equity of 36.58%. Equities research analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on PANW. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $310.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $272.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $390.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.82.

Insider Transactions at Palo Alto Networks

In other news, President William D. Jenkins, Jr. sold 1,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.13, for a total value of $523,002.71. Following the sale, the president now owns 25,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,230,715.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, President William D. Jenkins, Jr. sold 1,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.13, for a total transaction of $523,002.71. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 25,812 shares in the company, valued at $7,230,715.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.33, for a total transaction of $17,059,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 198,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,327,194.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 143,153 shares of company stock valued at $44,107,332. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

