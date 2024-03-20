Chapin Davis Inc. Cuts Stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Chapin Davis Inc. cut its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 21.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 22,523 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 6,150 shares during the period. General Electric makes up about 1.2% of Chapin Davis Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Chapin Davis Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $2,875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in General Electric by 808.1% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 43.4% in the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GE traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $173.31. The company had a trading volume of 3,480,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,958,069. General Electric has a 1 year low of $89.55 and a 1 year high of $175.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $189.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.28.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.13. General Electric had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 13.95%. The firm had revenue of $19.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that General Electric will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of General Electric from $153.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of General Electric from $148.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. TheStreet raised shares of General Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of General Electric from $144.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.54.

In related news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total transaction of $3,195,107.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 56,284 shares in the company, valued at $8,153,863.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 13,601 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.55, for a total transaction of $1,843,615.55. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 48,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,552,351.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total transaction of $3,195,107.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,153,863.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

