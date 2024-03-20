Chapin Davis Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH)

Chapin Davis Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,623 shares during the quarter. Chapin Davis Inc.’s holdings in Camping World were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new stake in Camping World in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Camping World by 932.8% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,166 shares during the last quarter. Selway Asset Management bought a new stake in Camping World in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Camping World in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Camping World by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CWH shares. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Camping World from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Roth Mkm began coverage on Camping World in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Camping World from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective (up previously from $26.00) on shares of Camping World in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Camping World from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.64.

CWH stock traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.39. The stock had a trading volume of 389,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 937,047. Camping World Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.18 and a 52-week high of $32.88. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.08 and a beta of 2.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.55, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.16.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.06. Camping World had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 0.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.33) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Camping World Holdings, Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.16%.

In other news, CEO Marcus Lemonis sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.63, for a total transaction of $2,563,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 405,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,387,018.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 44.20% of the company’s stock.

Camping World Holdings, Inc, together its subsidiaries, retails recreational vehicles (RVs), and related products and services. It operates in two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

