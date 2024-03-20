Chapin Davis Inc. Increases Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Chapin Davis Inc. boosted its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 31,365 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,442 shares during the quarter. Chapin Davis Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VZ. West Coast Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth $208,000. Horrell Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,139 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 35,846 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the period. GenWealth Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, TrueMark Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $3,127,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Trading Up 0.2 %

Verizon Communications stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.04. The stock had a trading volume of 7,386,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,400,805. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.14 and a twelve month high of $43.21. The firm has a market cap of $168.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.40.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.08. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 20.71% and a net margin of 8.67%. The firm had revenue of $35.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 96.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on VZ shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on Verizon Communications from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Barclays increased their price target on Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Verizon Communications

In other news, CEO Kyle Malady sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.80, for a total transaction of $979,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,436,200.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

