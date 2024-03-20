Chapin Davis Inc. Increases Stock Position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Chapin Davis Inc. grew its position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,121 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Chapin Davis Inc.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $1,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BX. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 763.0% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 233 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Halpern Financial Inc. grew its stake in Blackstone by 327.1% during the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 252 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in Blackstone in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Family CFO Inc bought a new position in Blackstone during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 63.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Blackstone

In related news, major shareholder Bx Buzz Ml-1 Gp Llc sold 2,509,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total transaction of $27,853,407.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,102.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Bx Buzz Ml-1 Gp Llc sold 2,509,316 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Sunday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total value of $27,853,407.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,102.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Reginald J. Brown bought 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $125.62 per share, with a total value of $301,488.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 16,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,129,133.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,592,668 shares of company stock worth $38,521,631. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on BX. TheStreet cut shares of Blackstone from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Blackstone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $115.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Blackstone from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Blackstone from $120.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on Blackstone in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $118.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.53.

Blackstone Stock Performance

Shares of Blackstone stock traded up $2.84 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $126.82. 1,422,113 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,916,902. Blackstone Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.29 and a 1-year high of $133.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $124.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.51.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 17.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 2nd. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 205.46%.

Blackstone Company Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

