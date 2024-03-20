Chapin Davis Inc. Invests $801,000 in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Chapin Davis Inc. bought a new position in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 9,379 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $801,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Seagate Technology by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,680,400 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,166,022,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485,937 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Seagate Technology by 51.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 86,680 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $5,717,000 after acquiring an additional 29,323 shares during the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Seagate Technology by 884.8% during the 3rd quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 32,566 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,148,000 after acquiring an additional 29,259 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its holdings in Seagate Technology by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 10,222 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Seagate Technology by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 652,989 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $43,065,000 after acquiring an additional 63,191 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ STX traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $86.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,410,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,658,985. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $54.32 and a fifty-two week high of $101.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.74 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.60.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The data storage provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -80.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on STX shares. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Seagate Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.50.

Seagate Technology Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

