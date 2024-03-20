Chapin Davis Inc. Invests $877,000 in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Chapin Davis Inc. bought a new stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $877,000.
Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of McKesson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $633,960,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of McKesson by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,148,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,238,953,000 after buying an additional 708,438 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of McKesson by 94,078.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 596,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,628,000 after acquiring an additional 595,518 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in McKesson by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 915,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,399,000 after purchasing an additional 320,588 shares during the period. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 2nd quarter valued at $136,975,000. 82.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MCK. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of McKesson from $450.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of McKesson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $508.00 to $563.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Citigroup increased their price objective on McKesson from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on McKesson from $575.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McKesson currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $522.21.
Insider Activity
In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 14,026 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.00, for a total transaction of $6,732,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,445 shares in the company, valued at $20,853,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $496.00, for a total transaction of $92,256.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $749,456. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 14,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.00, for a total value of $6,732,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 43,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,853,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,685 shares of company stock worth $8,646,498. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
McKesson Trading Down 0.5 %
Shares of McKesson stock traded down $2.76 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $531.58. The stock had a trading volume of 173,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 761,521. The firm has a market cap of $69.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.44. McKesson Co. has a 12 month low of $334.79 and a 12 month high of $537.26. The business’s 50-day moving average is $507.23 and its 200 day moving average is $470.50.
McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $7.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.05 by $0.69. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 262.63% and a net margin of 0.99%. The firm had revenue of $80.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.90 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 27.61 EPS for the current year.
McKesson Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. McKesson’s payout ratio is 11.24%.
About McKesson
McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.
