Chapin Davis Inc. Invests $960,000 in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Chapin Davis Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,128 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $960,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc acquired a new position in shares of Gartner during the fourth quarter worth about $13,934,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Gartner in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Range Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Gartner by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 4,931 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,224,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Gartner by 43.6% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 31,325 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $14,131,000 after acquiring an additional 9,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Gartner by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,110 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,766,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. 90.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Gartner from $421.00 to $446.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Gartner from $380.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Gartner from $412.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Gartner from $444.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $455.25.

Shares of NYSE IT traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $477.35. 153,705 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 405,101. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $460.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $416.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. Gartner, Inc. has a 52 week low of $292.60 and a 52 week high of $482.24.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The information technology services provider reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.21. Gartner had a net margin of 14.94% and a return on equity of 156.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.70 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.36 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Claire Herkes sold 1,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.76, for a total value of $694,609.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,352,109.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Claire Herkes sold 1,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.76, for a total value of $694,609.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,352,109.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James C. Smith sold 5,000 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.00, for a total transaction of $2,275,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 638,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $290,396,925. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,952 shares of company stock worth $10,598,070 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

