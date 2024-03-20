Chapin Davis Inc. Lowers Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Chapin Davis Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 86 shares during the quarter. Chapin Davis Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Drive Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after buying an additional 1,477 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,203,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 7.1% in the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 185,834 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,137,000 after acquiring an additional 12,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Autumn Glory Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC now owns 5,707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of IWF stock traded up $2.72 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $337.85. 385,421 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,390,134. The company has a market cap of $86.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $233.51 and a fifty-two week high of $338.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $322.77 and its 200-day moving average is $296.67.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.