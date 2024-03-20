Chapin Davis Inc. Lowers Stake in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Chapin Davis Inc. trimmed its position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,206 shares of the company’s stock after selling 838 shares during the quarter. Chapin Davis Inc.’s holdings in RTX were worth $1,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of RTX in the fourth quarter worth $1,580,608,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of RTX by 87,932.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,614,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,373,951,000 after buying an additional 13,598,794 shares during the period. Boston Partners acquired a new position in RTX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $355,350,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in RTX by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,509,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,079,013,000 after acquiring an additional 3,104,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of RTX by 32.8% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,130,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,564,000 after purchasing an additional 2,256,475 shares during the period. 79.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get RTX alerts:

RTX Price Performance

NYSE RTX traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $94.96. 4,518,141 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,175,681. RTX Co. has a 12 month low of $68.56 and a 12 month high of $104.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.94. The company has a market cap of $126.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.87.

RTX Dividend Announcement

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.04. RTX had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 4.64%. The firm had revenue of $19.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. RTX’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that RTX Co. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on RTX from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of RTX from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of RTX from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. TheStreet upgraded RTX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of RTX from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, RTX currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.12.

Check Out Our Latest Report on RTX

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 35,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.19, for a total value of $3,233,232.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $614,711.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other RTX news, COO Christopher T. Calio sold 367 shares of RTX stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.63, for a total value of $33,995.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 56,707 shares in the company, valued at $5,252,769.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 35,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.19, for a total transaction of $3,233,232.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $614,711.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,785 shares of company stock valued at $3,448,188. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

RTX Profile

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.