Chapin Davis Inc. Purchases 2,300 Shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ)

Chapin Davis Inc. lifted its stake in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ – Free Report) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 85,885 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Chapin Davis Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust were worth $630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BIGZ. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 5,155.0% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 6,186 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 272.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 4,896 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust during the second quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, OmniStar Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust during the third quarter valued at about $80,000.

Insider Activity at BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 16,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.25 per share, with a total value of $119,842.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,918,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,407,051.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders purchased 3,906,854 shares of company stock valued at $30,597,406 in the last three months.

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Stock Performance

Shares of BIGZ stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.92. 624,082 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 767,611. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.32. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust has a 52-week low of $6.21 and a 52-week high of $8.35.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.0445 dividend. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th.

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Profile

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is a mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc and managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is based in United States.

