Chapin Davis Inc. Purchases 3,320 Shares of LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:SCD)

Chapin Davis Inc. raised its position in LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:SCD – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,320 shares during the period. Chapin Davis Inc.’s holdings in LMP Capital and Income Fund were worth $673,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in LMP Capital and Income Fund by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of LMP Capital and Income Fund by 17.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of LMP Capital and Income Fund by 1.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 80,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC increased its position in shares of LMP Capital and Income Fund by 3.5% during the third quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC now owns 46,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of LMP Capital and Income Fund by 7.1% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 30,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,984 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCD stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $14.83. 59,004 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,742. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.28. LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.28 and a 52 week high of $14.85.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.113 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd.

LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Clearbridge Investments, LLC, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

