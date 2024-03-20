Chapin Davis Inc. Purchases 5,368 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Chapin Davis Inc. increased its stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 64.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,641 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,368 shares during the quarter. Arista Networks makes up approximately 1.4% of Chapin Davis Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Chapin Davis Inc.’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $3,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ANET. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 135.9% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 34,026 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,729,000 after buying an additional 19,602 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,261,171 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $175,274,000 after purchasing an additional 19,738 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Arista Networks in the 1st quarter valued at about $676,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Arista Networks during the first quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Arista Networks by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,268,588 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,511,828,000 after buying an additional 353,253 shares during the last quarter. 67.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ANET. Melius upgraded Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Arista Networks from $274.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Barclays boosted their price target on Arista Networks from $272.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $225.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.38.

Insider Activity

In other Arista Networks news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 87,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.81, for a total value of $24,373,012.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,929,639.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.41, for a total value of $48,622.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $700,055.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 87,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.81, for a total transaction of $24,373,012.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,681 shares in the company, valued at $4,929,639.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 201,084 shares of company stock worth $54,724,731 in the last quarter. 18.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Arista Networks Price Performance

Shares of Arista Networks stock traded up $6.29 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $293.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,938,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,472,123. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.68 and a 52 week high of $295.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $269.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $229.28. The stock has a market cap of $91.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.10.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The technology company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.38. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.44% and a net margin of 35.62%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 6.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Arista Networks

(Free Report)

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.