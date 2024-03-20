Chapin Davis Inc. Sells 334 Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Chapin Davis Inc. decreased its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,924 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 334 shares during the period. Chapin Davis Inc.’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 176.8% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 562 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 688 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DKS stock traded up $2.62 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $217.58. 874,313 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,214,265. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.98 and a 12 month high of $222.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.05. The stock has a market cap of $17.79 billion, a PE ratio of 17.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

DICK’S Sporting Goods ( NYSE:DKS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by $0.50. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 42.99%. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.93 earnings per share. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This is an increase from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is 36.12%.

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, major shareholder William Colombo Trustee U/A Dt acquired 40,000 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $213.93 per share, for a total transaction of $8,557,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 8,818,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,886,566,306.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DKS. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Williams Trading raised shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $154.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, March 14th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $142.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $183.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $177.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $205.95.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

