Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service (NASDAQ:CTNT) Price Target Cut to $4.00 by Analysts at Maxim Group

Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service (NASDAQ:CTNT – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by analysts at Maxim Group from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Maxim Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 135.29% from the company’s previous close.

Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CTNT traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.70. The company had a trading volume of 11,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,952. Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service has a one year low of $0.92 and a one year high of $6.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.61.

Get Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service alerts:

Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service (NASDAQ:CTNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.84 million for the quarter.

Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service Company Profile

Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the parallel-import vehicle dealership business in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Yuan Qiu Business Group LLC and changed its name to Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service Inc in March 2022.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.