Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 212,074 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,670 shares during the quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $10,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VEA. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter worth $28,000. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 307.2% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.05. The stock had a trading volume of 12,707,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,301,843. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $41.48 and a 1 year high of $50.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.12. The firm has a market cap of $123.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.