Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Decreases Holdings in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC cut its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,795 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 382 shares during the quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $4,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Linde by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,692,463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $644,986,000 after acquiring an additional 14,969 shares during the period. Point72 Europe London LLP bought a new position in Linde in the 2nd quarter worth about $23,044,000. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd boosted its stake in Linde by 156.3% in the 4th quarter. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd now owns 10,121 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,146,000 after purchasing an additional 6,172 shares during the period. Czech National Bank boosted its stake in Linde by 47.1% in the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 85,283 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,755,000 after purchasing an additional 27,324 shares during the period. Finally, West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in Linde in the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. 80.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Linde Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ LIN traded up $1.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $467.87. 907,643 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,462,243. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.80. Linde plc has a 52 week low of $337.95 and a 52 week high of $477.71. The company has a market cap of $225.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.05, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $430.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $406.33.

Linde Increases Dividend

Linde ( NASDAQ:LIN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.10. Linde had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 18.87%. The business had revenue of $8.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 15.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a $1.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $5.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. This is a boost from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Linde’s payout ratio is currently 44.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on LIN. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Linde from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $429.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Linde from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Linde in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on Linde from $434.00 to $503.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on Linde from $395.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Linde has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $443.79.

Insider Transactions at Linde

In related news, VP Sean Durbin sold 5,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.39, for a total transaction of $2,466,417.03. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,151 shares in the company, valued at $3,809,695.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Oliver Pfann sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.61, for a total transaction of $124,383.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Sean Durbin sold 5,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.39, for a total value of $2,466,417.03. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,809,695.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 78,248 shares of company stock worth $35,811,988 over the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

