Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Decreases Holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,233 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,226 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $7,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 13,047 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares during the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 6,046 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Northern Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 13,599 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 8,531 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. 81.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Steven L. Fradkin sold 30,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.11, for a total transaction of $2,434,703.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,707 shares in the company, valued at $4,462,687.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Northern Trust stock traded up $1.77 on Wednesday, hitting $84.01. The company had a trading volume of 685,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,593,861. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $17.14 billion, a PE ratio of 16.32, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.12. Northern Trust Co. has a 52 week low of $62.44 and a 52 week high of $90.59.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The asset manager reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.81). The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.65 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is 59.06%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NTRS shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $86.00 price objective (up previously from $82.00) on shares of Northern Trust in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.04.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

